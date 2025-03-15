AlphaQuest LLC Takes $340,000 Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

