AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46.

Insider Activity

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,239.62. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.