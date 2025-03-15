AlphaQuest LLC Invests $318,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.60. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,083 shares of company stock worth $42,607 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.