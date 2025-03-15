AlphaQuest LLC Invests $313,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

