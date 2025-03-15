Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 23.9% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) was up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Stock Up 23.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
