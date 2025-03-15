Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 23.9% – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,307,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 23.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.