Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 23.9% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

