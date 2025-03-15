Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
