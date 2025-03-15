Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 38.7% – Time to Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 38.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. 8,475,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average session volume of 1,014,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

