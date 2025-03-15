Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 672.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC remained flat at $9.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,873. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

