Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.94 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,719.23. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,710 shares of company stock worth $92,125. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

