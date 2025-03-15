Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,710 shares of company stock worth $92,125. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

