Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.
Allkem Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.
Allkem Company Profile
Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
