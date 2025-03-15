Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$87.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.54.

ATD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$67.63 and a 1-year high of C$85.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

