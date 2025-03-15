Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in February

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 921,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 1,480,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,302.5 days.
Alfa Stock Down 3.7 %
Alfa stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
About Alfa
