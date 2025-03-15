Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in February

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 921,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 1,480,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,302.5 days.

Alfa Stock Down 3.7 %

Alfa stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

