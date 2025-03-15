Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

