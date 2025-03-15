AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5976 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 65.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.90 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

