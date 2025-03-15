AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

