AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

