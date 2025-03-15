AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 798,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

