Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 11.6 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
