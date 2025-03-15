Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.