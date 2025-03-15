Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 171,578 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £446,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

