ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,587,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.92 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

