Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average of $311.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

