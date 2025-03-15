Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

