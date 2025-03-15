Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Raymond James by 28.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 412,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,845 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.