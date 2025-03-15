Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

NYSE ARE opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

