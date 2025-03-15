Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,448 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

