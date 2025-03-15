A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ATEN stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

