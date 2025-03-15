A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.72 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.7832 dividend. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

