8,652 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 177,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,900 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,623,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

PFE stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

