7,177 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.0% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.66. The company has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

