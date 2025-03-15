6,300 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 592,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

