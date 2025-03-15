604 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Medpace by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Medpace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

