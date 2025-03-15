54,578 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

