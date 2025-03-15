54,557 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 194,963 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 211,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.