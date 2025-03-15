30,492 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $183.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

