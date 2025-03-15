25,070 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 136,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5,674.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.