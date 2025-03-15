20,955 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.