2,035 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $781,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,173,021.08. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 311,285 shares of company stock valued at $31,284,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
