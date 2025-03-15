180,654 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Vestcor Inc owned 0.12% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,144,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

