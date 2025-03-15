1,715 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

