1,541 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.