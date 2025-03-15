120,376 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,673,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Reddit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Reddit by 3,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 1,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,450 shares during the period.

Reddit Stock Up 5.1 %

RDDT opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,565,226. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $2,466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at $109,415,090.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

