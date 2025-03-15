11,600 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.