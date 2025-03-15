10,206 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

