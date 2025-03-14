Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Now Covered by Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ZYME opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $873.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $854,781.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $709,341.56. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040,851 shares in the company, valued at $184,309,377.99. This represents a 2.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,392,585 shares of company stock worth $17,914,519 and sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,595 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

