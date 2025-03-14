Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 468,356 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.55 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $873.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zymeworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.