Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 494,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.